COVID-19 treatment at home: Here's what you should know about your health insurance coverage and claim

COVID-19 being on the rise again, every insurer is offering COVID-related policies either with a standalone cover or with a comprehensive health insurance policy.

Under a COVID insurance cover, as Sudha Reddy - head of health and travel - Digit Insurance says, the charges for hospitalisation, medicines, diagnostics, consultation required for treating COVID are covered. Some new-age insurers are also covering medication, consultation, and diagnostic charges for people who have opted for home treatment.

However, not all insurers provide the cover for home treatment for the novel coronavirus. Having said that some of the insurers and the standard plans for COVID-19 like Corona Rakshak and Corona Kavach do cover home treatment.

If someone is COVID-19 positive and is undergoing treatment at home, Rakesh Goyal, director of Probus Insurance suggests that they should immediately inform the insurance company about the same.

"Typically, all the expenses until the person tests negative are covered by the insurance companies, but there is no concept of pre and post-hospitalisation expenses in-home treatment. If someone is not aware of the nitty-gritty of the policy, they should ask the insurance company or the brokers to help them understand the policy better," Goyal states.

For non-COVID specific policies, Aatur Thakkar, co-founder, and director of Alliance Insurance Brokerage tells that unless home care treatment or domiciliary is covered it is not payable

Hence, during these times, Thakkar suggests people look for policies that cover COVID or policies, where homecare treatment is allowed.

Meanwhile, it's important for customers to know about their policy completely.

The charges which are excluded in COVID insurance are non-recognised quarantine centres, hospitalisation without the doctor's recommendation, pre/post-natal expenses (unless it leads to hospitalisation), and pre-existing diseases (unless the waiting period is over). There are various consumable things also which are not covered by certain insurance companies in the case of COVID-19 hospitalisation.

These include PPE kits such as a pair of nitrile gloves, a single-use coverall, goggles with transparent glasses, an N-95 mask, shoe covers, and a face shield. This also includes surgical accessories like tissue paper, crepe bandage, gown, foot covers, slippers, disposable gloves, sheets, syringes, gowns, masks, etc.