  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

COVID-19 treatment at home: Here's what you should know about your health insurance coverage and claim

Updated : April 29, 2021 04:54:30 IST

Some new-age insurers are also covering medication, consultation, and diagnostic charges for people who have opted for home treatment.
Having said that some of the insurers and the standard plans for COVID-19 like Corona Rakshak and Corona Kavach do cover home treatment.
COVID-19 treatment at home: Here's what you should know about your health insurance coverage and claim
Published : April 29, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Do not have vaccine doses, says Delhi health minister ahead of May 1 inoculation drive

Do not have vaccine doses, says Delhi health minister ahead of May 1 inoculation drive

Rahul Bajaj resigns as chairman of Bajaj Auto, Niraj Bajaj to take over from May 1

Rahul Bajaj resigns as chairman of Bajaj Auto, Niraj Bajaj to take over from May 1

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance at 47,550 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance at 47,550 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement