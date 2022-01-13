COVID-19 survivors may have to wait for long before buying life insurance cover; here's why

India is in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19. For the past few weeks, cases have skyrocketed. Given the lack of clarity and uncertainty around the after effects of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, getting a term life insurance policy might take a bit more time for those who have recovered from COVID-19.

A term life insurance policy covers life for a huge amount for a very small premium and in such policies underwriters across the world have been cautious for ages now in case of any medical condition that has occurred in the 6 months preceding the application for a policy, said Sajja Praveen Chowdary-Head Term Life Insurance at Policybazaar.com.

"Pre-COVID, the number of people who had any medical condition with themselves or family members in the past 6 months would have been small. But, given the way Omicron cases have been this number has automatically moved up now because many have/family members have turned positive in the recent days. As a result, the proposal for term insurance gets into the zone of scrutiny where additional medical tests are asked for or might get postponed for 3 months," Chowdary said.

"As people are getting wary of stepping out of their homes due to COVID-19 , it is understandable from their perspective that they don't wish to go out for medical tests or let someone come to their homes to collect samples. On the other hand, it becomes difficult for the insurance company to accept the risk and issue a policy without assessing the risk properly in the absence of fresh medical reports," he added.