COVID-19 insurance: Find out what's covered and what's not

As COVID-19 cases continue to hit record highs across the country, having the right health insurance policy and knowing about its coverage is essential as one never knows, when it can come handy in treatment.

According to Rakesh Goyal, Director at Probus Insurance, some of the common coverages offered by the insurance companies include coronavirus treatment, home treatment (if suggested by the doctor), co-payment, add-on covers and cashless treatment.

While some of the charges, as per Goyal, which are excluded are home quarantine, non-recognised quarantine centre, hospitalisation without the doctor's recommendation, pre/post natal expenses (unless it leads to hospitalisation), and pre-existing diseases (unless the waiting period is over).

These charges, however, may vary based on the plan bought by the insured. Hence, policy buyers must be vigilant to read the policy documents well in advance.

According to Naval Goel, Founder and CEO of PolicyX.com, there are various consumable things also which are not covered by certain insurance companies in case of COVID-19 hospitalisation.

"These include PPE kits such as a pair of nitrile gloves, a single-use coverall, goggles with transparent glasses, an N-95 mask, shoe covers, and a face shield. This also includes surgical accessories like tissue paper, crepe bandage, gown, foot covers, slippers, disposable gloves, sheets, syringes, gowns, masks etc," Goel lists.

The reason behind keeping these consumable products out of the coverage plan, Goel explains, is that they are considered as personal comfort and safety measures. Since consumable parts are used only once and required at a large amount, they tend to become a significant portion of the bill of the patient.

However, the consumables, Goel adds, are covered in COVID-19 specific policies which are designed keeping in mind all aspects of this particular ailment. But now some health insurance companies have also started providing special add-ons with standard health policies which provides the reimbursement for consumables.

Besides, as the situation seems to be getting worse, Goyal of Probus Insurance tells that there have been several complaints about the inflated hospital bills and the non-coverage of certain inclusions of the health insurance plan.

Moreover, people have reported that only 50-55 percent of their claims have been covered on hospitalization to treat COVID-19. Despite having a standardized exclusion set by the IRDAI, the covid-19 crisis has led people to pay from their pockets, thereby creating a dispute between the hospitals and insurance companies.