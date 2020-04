The coronavirus outbreak and reports of how it will impact the economy continue to dominate the news. A key concern for many of us is how to manage our finances amidst this global pandemic. There are many questions that arise, whether it’s about making EMI or credit card bill payments now or to defer them for a couple of months, or how to plan for the upcoming financial year in the wake of an uncertain economic scenario, or deciding on where to keep our savings in this uncertain market.

In an environment like this, one needs to go back to basics and make sure that we have a sound financial plan in place. The truth is that one needs to plan for an emergency before it hits, but ready or not, here we are.

Let’s look at a few practical pointers that can help as you look to put your finances in order.

Ensure an Emergency Fund is in place by minimising spending

Never forget, every little bit can help! An emergency fund is a must in this scenario, you should have three to six months’ expenses in this pool. Simply put, you must have enough cash to cover your living expenses until the current crisis passes. You may even want to temporarily reduce contributions to your retirement plans and focus on redirecting the money to your emergency fund. You can resume contributions towards your various savings plans once the crisis is over.

Every extra rupee saved will help you manage through this period and keep you calm. To successfully accumulate emergency funds, you must minimise day-to-day spending. A simple tip — make digital payments especially wherever discounts are available!

Pay EMIs, defer only if facing an extreme cash crunch

The three-month moratorium allowed by the Reserve Bank of India on EMI repayments seems to be a breather for those who had been demanding a deferment due to the lockdown. However, the moratorium provides no interest payment relief to borrowers. If you choose not to pay the EMI, you will be charged an applicable monthly interest rate. If you need to skip EMI’s or payments do it by ranking your payments by the amount and interest rate payable. Credit card debt tends to be at very high rates (over 3 percent per month) so best to pay off on time and minimise expenses. The silver lining is that deferring payments at this point will not impact your credit score.

However, if you are working in sectors like aviation, travel, hospitality, retail, manufacturing and automotive where growth has been badly hit, chances are quite high that there could be severe job losses or pay cuts as it may take three to six months for the businesses to recover. In such a scenario, you can consider contacting your lenders to reduce the monthly EMI payout by increasing the term of the loan.

Buy a health and life protection cover or top up existing policies

One of the most cost-effective ways to protect yourself against a possible financial emergency is by ensuring adequate health and life insurance cover. A term insurance cover is a must, it's a no-frills plan that offers the highest life coverage at most affordable prices. A cover of 8-10 times of your annual income is highly recommended. Just to put affordability into perspective, a term life cover of Rs 1 crore is available at an annual premium of Rs 8,000 for a 30-year-old male.

A health plan is also recommended if you don’t have one so far. Even if you have a cover from your employer, it's highly advisable to have an individual cover. Medical inflation has been steep over the years, and the cost of treatment has gone up. A Rs 5-10 lakh cover per individual in the family is a must. If you have lower coverage as of now, you can buy a Super Top-up Cover to raise the coverage amount in a very economical manner.

Today, there are Rs 1 crore health covers available online at a similar cost to what a Rs 5-10 lakh cover is offered in the market. A Rs 1 crore plan is available at a premium of under Rs 10,000 for a 30-year-old individual. A properly sized life health and life cover makes for a strong safeguard against the unforeseen risks of death, disease and disability for the earning member.

Build long term savings through regular investments — Don't wait to time market

People are often confused about when is the right time to invest. The fact is, there is never a right or wrong time to start investing in order to build your savings. Multiple studies have shown that it is the time in the market (more time allows for the magic of compounding to work) that matters rather than when you enter the market. The longer you are building your corpus through a systematic plan, the better you are hedging the risk of market fluctuation and compounding returns.

Have a target savings amount per month in mind and invest that in a disciplined manner. In order to build the right corpus, you can look to invest in Mutual Funds or ULIPs. Mutual Funds are more flexible and tend to have a wider range of choices. Online ULIPs, on the other hand, has advantages in terms of lower cost and tax-free returns for a long term investment period. ULIPs are particularly effective for building savings for your children as they come with a feature that in case of the sudden death of the parent, all future premiums are paid by the insurer. The money thus keeps growing and the child gets the full amount as planned when the policy matures.

To conclude, these are very uncertain times and it is natural to be worried about your finances. Stick with the basics — have an emergency fund in place, spend only on what is absolutely needed, ensure that you have insurance to protect your family from any unexpected event and finally, keep investing regularly to build your long term savings. Stay safe and remain positive — this too shall pass.

—Sarbvir Singh is the CEO of Policybazaar.com. The views expressed are his personal