In less than 10 days, about 1 lakh people have already applied to withdraw funds from their accounts.

Sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18, "About 1 lakh people have applied with Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) to withdraws funds under the relaxations given in Prime MinisterGarib Kalyan Yojana."

For this, retirement fund body -- EPFO has already disbursed Rs 125 crore (approx) to applicants, sources added.

To fight the COVID-19 crisis, labour ministry had said that claims will be settled in three days of application receipt.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on 26th March announced that about 4.8 crore employees who are members of EPF can withdraw 75 percent of the amount standing to their credit, limited to three months’ wages. It initially appeared that the leeway was limited to those in the lower wage bracket.

Subsequently, on 29th March had issued a notification of the Labour Ministry to amend the relaxations and also clarified that under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, if you are regularly contributing to the Employee Provident Fund ( EPF) scheme run by the government, members will be eligible to withdraw your savings.