The ever-rising Covid-19 pandemic has made all of us re-evaluate our current health insurance situation. Even the healthiest people have also fallen ill and the hospital bills can sometimes be over the roof!

So, the primary reason for investing in an overall comprehensive health plan is to get coverage against the exorbitant medical bills that you may incur in an illness or injury. This purpose is aptly met by the most common type of health insurance plan; namely indemnity health plans. This covers the costs for hospitalisation. Also, all illnesses or injuries might not land you in a hospital.

Do health insurance plans cover home hospitalisations/treatment?

With Covid-19 patients taking up most of the hospital beds, vacancies for other treatments might not be easily available. This is where home care treatments have come into play. Now, home hospitalisation is different from home-based treatment.

Home-based treatment does not require hospitalisation at all. Some insurers provide home care treatments as well, but on a case-to-case basis!

However, home hospitalisation would mean that hospitalisation is the preferred treatment course under normal circumstances. However:

● Either the insured member is in such a delicate medical condition that he/she is unable to be moved to a hospital,

● Or there is no vacancy in the hospital.

In such cases, these home-based hospitalisations would be covered as a part of domiciliary coverage. Most health plans in India do cover domiciliary treatments, subject to a minimum of three continuous days of such “hospitalisation”!

How does such hospitalisation actually work?

1. Home hospitalisation is covered on an indemnity basis. This means that the actual medical costs incurred on such treatment would be covered

2. The cost of consumables is excluded from the claim amount, which needs to be paid as out-of-pocket expenses

3. Not all health insurance plans allow coverage for domiciliary treatments. While, most plans do have it as an inbuilt feature, but some keep it as an optional add-on. It makes sense to opt for it if it doesn’t pinch your pocket too much!

4. In some plans, domiciliary treatment might be provided for allopathic treatments only. Thus, homoeopathic treatments or AYUSH treatments might not be covered under this feature.

Pro tip: If you need hospitalisation but choose to be treated at home, domiciliary coverage would not be allowed. It clearly mentions that domiciliary hospitalisation is allowed only when you cannot be admitted into a registered hospital due to reasons not under your control.

Exclusions in home hospitalisation cover

There are certain specific ailments that are excluded from the ambit of home hospitalisation coverage such as asthma, bronchitis, arthritis, rheumatism, chronic nephritis, epilepsy, upper respiratory tract infection, tonsillectomy, etc. to name a few.

The actual list of excluded treatments varies across plans, which you need to check on a case-to-case basis.

Note: Pre-hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation expenses would usually not be borne by your insurer for domiciliary treatments!

Coverage limitation on home hospitalisation

Some health insurance plans might impose a sub-limit on the coverage for home hospitalisation. For example, domiciliary treatments might be covered for up to 10%- 50% of the sum insured only and not the entire amount. So, if the actual treatment exceeds that limit, it would have to be an out-of-pocket expense for you. Also, there is no waiting period for availing coverage under home hospitalisation unless the hospitalisation is for a pre-existing illness.

Pro tip: Check out the coverage limit for domiciliary treatments when you opt for a health insurance plan and choose one without any sub-limits.

How does home hospitalisation cover work for you?

The option of home hospitalisation increases the overall coverage for the plan. If you cannot be shifted to a registered hospital or there is no vacancy, which has been the case most of 2020 in major cities, this facility might just prove beneficial.

However, there is no alternative to research and you would know what’s best for you and your family. Compare the domiciliary coverage benefit across health plans in terms of availability of the cover, the limit and weigh it with the treatments included and excluded. Remember to read the finer details of the policy, as the devil lies in details!

Is home quarantine covered under home hospitalisation in health insurance plans?

In parlance with the recent Covid19 pandemic, home quarantine concerns need to be addressed. Under regular health insurance plans, home quarantine due to COVID is usually not covered unless the plan specifies the same. However, if you opt for Corona Kavach policy, which is an indemnity plan especially designed for Covid-19 coverage, mandatory home quarantine for 14 days and its associated costs incurred thereof would be covered, provided the standard protocols are being followed.

The IRDAI has been actively mulling over the coverage of home care treatment under the pandemic situation. This would surely give some respite to the over-burden of the healthcare system of India but there is a risk of abuse as well. However, home hospitalisation is a reality and can be availed if domiciliary treatments are covered in your plan!