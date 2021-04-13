COVID-19: Here's a list of standard insurance policies launched during pandemic

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) introduced several standard insurance policies in all categories during the coronavirus pandemic. While some of these policies are COVID-specific, others can help policyholders in keeping themselves and family financially safe.

Taking the prevailing COVID situation into consideration, the insurance regulator also decided to allow all insurers to offer and renew short-term COVID-specific health policies.

In view of this, let’s look at standard insurance policies launched by IRDAI during pandemic:

Corona Kavach

Corona Kavach is a standard indemnity-based COVID-19 policy. It covers the cost of treatment of any co-morbid conditions, including pre-existing conditions, along with the treatment for the coronavirus infection or disease with the tenure ranging from 3.5 months to 9.5 months.

Corona Rakshak

It is a fixed benefit plan. Under 'Corona Rakshak' policy, if someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalised for three days, then a fixed amount (which is the sum insured) is paid by the insurers.

Saral Jeevan Bima

It is a standardized term insurance policy specifically launched with standard terms and conditions and simple features to allow customers to make an informed choice.

People who are not eligible to buy regular term products due to the unavailability of regular income proof and required educational qualification can easily invest in a Saral Jeevan Bima. This plan provides a higher issuance rate for the lower-income segment group compared to the other term plans available

The minimum age of entry is 18 years and the maximum entry age is capped at 65 and the maximum maturity age is 70 years. The policy term extends from 5 to 40 years. The minimum sum assured under the product is Rs 5 lakh, and the maximum can go up to Rs 25 lakh.

Mashak Rakshak

It is a standard vector-borne disease health policy that addresses the needs of the public for getting health insurance coverage for specified vector-borne diseases.

According to IRDAI’s announcement, the premium under this product is on a pan-India basis and no geographic location or zone-based pricing is allowed.

Arogya Sanjeevani

It is a standard health insurance policy for individuals and families and provides coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for basic hospitalisation-related expenses.