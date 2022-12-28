Homepersonal finance news

COVID-19 health insurance policies — Check premiums of 'Corona Kavach' and 'Corona Rakshak'

COVID-19 health insurance policies — Check premiums of 'Corona Kavach' and 'Corona Rakshak'

3 Min(s) Read

By Anshul  Dec 28, 2022 1:51:50 PM IST (Published)

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has allowed general and health insurance companies to continue selling and renewing COVID-19 specific health insurance policies, including Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak. Read more here

Reports of a massive surge in COVID-19 infections in China, led by an Omicron sub-lineage BF.7, has given rise to apprehensions over the possibility of a spill-over effect in India. While the fear of catching the disease has led to a doubling of daily vaccination rates, it's important to see if we have adequate health insurance or not to meet the expenses related to the treatment. The lives of many people have been affected earlier by the disease.

Recommended Articles

View All

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers

IST3 Min(s) Read

Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000

IST3 Min(s) Read

Amazon to Agnipath — the high-profile cases that kept Delhi High Court busy in 2022

IST7 Min(s) Read

Shorter shorts, AR frenzy, regional content to rule wild wild 'verse' in 2023

IST5 Min(s) Read


As per Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority in India's (IRDAI's) mandate, existing health insurance policies now include coverage for COVID-19-related hospitalisation. Apart from this, there are several customized health insurance policies for COVID-19 too available in the market which can be considered.
In 2020, IRDAI asked all insurance companies to come out with 'Corona Kavach' and 'Corona Rakshak' policies to help consumers protect themselves from the financial burden of Covid-19 medical bills. Both corona health insurance policies are designed to cover you against the expense of COVID-19 treatment at a low cost.
About Corona Kavach
Corona Kavach is a standard indemnity-based COVID-19 policy for a term of three-and-a-half months, six-and-a-half months and nine-and-a-half months with a sum insured ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh (in multiples of Rs 50,000).
These policies have common coverage across the industry. However, there is some difference in the way insurers have priced the product.
About Corona Rakshak
This is a standard benefit-based policy. If a policyholder is hospitalised for a minimum of 72 hours (3 days) after testing Covid-19 positive at any government-approved testing centre, the insurance company pays a lump sum payment equal to the sum insured under this insurance policy.
It is a regular fixed benefit plan in which policyholders will receive 100 percent of the insured amount.
Here's a difference between 'Corona Kavach' and 'Corona Rakshak':
FeaturesCorona Kavach PolicyCorona Rakshak Policy
Sum InsuredRs 50,000-Rs 2.5 LakhRs 50,000-Rs 5 Lakh
CoverageFloaterIndividual
Hospitalisation hours24 hours72 hours
Type of CoverIndemnity BasedBenefit Based
PaymentAs per hospitalization expensesPaid in lumpsum upon diagnosis
Now, let's take a look at the difference in the premium between Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak policies:
Corona Kavach Health Premiums for 30-year-old with SI of Rs 2.5 Lakh
Insurer3.5 months6.5 months9.5 months
Bajaj Allianz Corona Kavach Plan6158201025 
Iffco Tokio Corona Kavach Plan7668701166
Future Generali Corona Kavach Policy410517624
New India Assurance Corona Kavach Policy863911959
Max Bupa Corona Kavach Policy523697871 
Corona Rakshak Health Premiums for 30-year-olds with SI of Rs 2.5 lakh
Insurer3.5 months6.5 months9.5 months
Star Corona Rakshak Policy384646155192
Future Generali Corona Rakshak Policy321416512
Iffco Tokio Corona Rakshak Policy10281795 2406
(Note: This is from Policybazaar. However, the insurance aggregator mentioned that this is only for reference purposes. One should refer to policy wording before purchase)
How comprehensive health insurance policy is different from these plans?
A comprehensive health insurance plan, as the name suggests, covers all major illnesses, including seasonal illnesses and accidents, up to the sum insured for which the customer has opted. These policies also cover all kinds of respiratory diseases, which means they cover coronavirus, provided the affected person does not have COVID-19 when purchasing the policy.
On the other hand, COVID-19 policies are specific to the disease.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

COVID-19Health Insurancehealth insurance policyinsuranceIRDAI

Previous Article

Explained: Why the infection caused by brain-eating amoeba is fatal

Next Article

In another big step, China to resume issuing passports, visas as COVID-19 curbs ease