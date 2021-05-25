COVID-19 deaths: Nominees can claim Rs 2 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana Updated : May 25, 2021 17:18:58 IST Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), launched in 2015, is a one-year life insurance scheme that offers coverage for death due to any reason. So, if you have your lost kin to COVID-19, this insurance scheme may make you eligible for Rs 2 lakh insurance amount. Published : May 25, 2021 05:18 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply