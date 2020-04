Term insurance premiums are likely to increase soon, according to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance - one of the private insurance companies in India.

"We may seen an impending rise in premium rates. However, we believe that insurers will still be able to offer term insurance products to customers at reasonable premiums," said Avdhesh Gupta, Appointed Actuary, Bajaj Allianz Life.

Premium rates of term insurance plans are calculated on the basis of expected claims outgo.

"Over the last couple of years, the industry and the reinsurers (largely) have been experiencing mortalities higher than that assumed in the premium calculation, where the current level of premium rates have become unviable," explained Gupta.

Reinsurers are the end risk owners of a term insurance contract. They determine the price along with the insurance company which is finally passed on to the customer.

