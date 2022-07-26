7 important features of corporate insurance you should know

The last couple of decades has seen a major transformation in the health insurance sector, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only has there been an increased focus on personalised product offerings but also on making health insurance more accessible.

This is quite evident in the corporate insurance space as well. A corporate insurance policy not only helps bridge the protection gap in the country but also ensures that employees are shielded against uncertainties while they focus on productivity at work.

Here are some lesser-known benefits of group health insurance that you should know about

Flex-benefit GMC plans: The needs of employees vary not only from time to time but also from one organisation to another. Thus, The needs of employees vary not only from time to time but also from one organisation to another. Thus, insurance companies offer the option to customise the policy to suit the needs of an organisation depending on its size, kind of business, etc. Moreover, there are flex-benefit group medical cover plans that come with options like covering parents or other dependents for an additional premium.

Transgender coverage: Talking about customisations, this is a huge milestone in the corporate insurance space. Under transgender coverage, employers cover hormone therapy, sex reassignment surgery, and post-operative care. Depending on terms and conditions, 5 to 10 procedures in the LGBTIQA+ clause can be availed by each corporate. The plans also provide coverage for gender reassignment surgeries that have been deemed a medical or psychological necessity. Some policies may even cover rehabilitation and support facilities and consultation with therapists or specialists to come to terms with the change.

Option to convert: Several plans come with the option to convert the policy into an individual insurance plan at a reasonable conversion fee, if and when the employee exits. The biggest benefit of this is that the accumulated benefits are not lost and the insured can continue to enjoy coverage even after changing employers, or after retirement.

Ease of claim settlement: Most insurance companies these days provide a completely digital interface not only for purchasing the plan but also for raising claims. This has been made possible by the robust digital infrastructure created over the last few years. Employers even have an AI-enabled WhatsApp chatbot to automate and speed up the claim settlement process.

Beyond allopathic treatment: Corporate insurance plans are now stretching beyond allopathic treatment to provide a holistic benefit of insurance to employees. Some plans also cover alternative treatment options like Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Unani, etc. There might be certain conditions applied here, like that of network hospital, sub-limits or co-payment.

No waiting period: In most health insurance policies, most pre-existing ailments are covered only after a waiting period which can go as high as up to four years. Moreover, maternity benefits are also not available in the first couple of years of the policy. However, most corporate plans waive this waiting period and cover all employees from the very first day of the policy.

Preventive healthcare benefits: Organisations are also inclined towards preventive healthcare now. They provide free health check-ups as part of corporate plans to offer wholesome protection and nip a health issue in the bud. On top of it, they also offer benefits like a gym membership, wellness rewards by tracking fitness through smartwear or Zumba classes to further enhance their health quotient.

The author Raghuveer Malik, Business Head - Corporate Insurance at Policybazaar.com. Views expressed are personal.