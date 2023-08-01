Corporate debt market development fund: What is it, how it works, corpus, key details

Corporate debt market development fund is a fund wherein the corpus of Rs 3000 crore will be created by contributions from the fixed income schemes of mutual funds and from the asset management companies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently launched the Rs 33,000 crore backstop fund for mutual funds (MFs). The backstop facility termed the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF), regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is designed to provide support during stressed market conditions by purchasing investment-grade corporate debt securities.

This is a close-ended scheme with an initial tenure of 15 years (extendable) from the date of its initial closing (the date on which contribution from all AMCs and specified schemes is received by CDMDF).

The corpus

The CDMDF is a fund wherein the corpus of Rs 3000 crore will be created by contributions from the fixed-income schemes of mutual funds and asset management companies.

"The government will provide a guarantee of up to Rs 30,000 crore additionally. In time of market dislocation and drying up of liquidity in secondary markets, the CDNDF can buy investment grade corporate bonds of up to 5-year maturity from the mutual funds to the extent of the enlarged corpus," said Sandeep Bagla, CEO at Trust Mutual Fund.

How it works

The units of CDMDF shall be subscribed by asset management companies (AMCs) of mutual funds (MFs) and “specified debt-oriented MF schemes” (i.e., open-ended debt-oriented mutual fund schemes excluding overnight funds and gilt funds and including conservative hybrid funds). Contribution from specified debt-oriented MF schemes and AMCs, including the appreciations on the same, if any, shall be locked in till the winding up of the fund, according to Sebi.

However, in case of winding up of contributing MF schemes, inter-scheme transfers within the same mutual fund or across mutual funds may be undertaken.

Specified debt-oriented MF schemes shall invest 25 bps of their Assets

Under Management (AUM) in the units of Corporate Debt Market Development Fund. Asset Management Companies (AMCs) shall make a one-time contribution equivalent to 2 bps of the AUM of specified debt-oriented MF schemes managed by them. The initial contribution, as mandated above shall be based on the AUM of the specified MF schemes as on December 31, 2022. AMFI shall calculate and inform the contribution to be made by each MF scheme and AMC, to CDMDF and the AMCs, Sebi said.

Access to the fund

The respective mutual funds shall have access to sell corporate debt securities during market dislocation, held in the portfolio of contributing schemes, to the CDMDF. Access to the fund shall be in proportion to the contribution made to the Fund at a mutual fund level (i.e., in the ratio of total units of CDMDF held by all specified debt schemes of each mutual fund).

Key benefits

The CDMDF will become a lender of last resort to mutual funds and enable them to meet redemptions in extraordinary times when there is little or no secondary market liquidity in the corporate bond market.

"If markets remain orderly, there would be no need to lever the fund through the government guarantee. Mutual funds now have a contingent fund which can step in, in the absence of other buyers and provide relief in extreme market situations," Bagla said.