  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

COVID survivors may not be able to get health cover immediately; here's why

Updated : February 18, 2021 04:00 PM IST

Many health insurance companies have introduced a ‘cooling-off' waiting period to buy a health policy for people who suffered from COVID-19.
The cooling-off period is a time during which a person affected by a certain disease may not be able to buy health coverage.
COVID survivors may not be able to get health cover immediately; here's why

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

10 most expensive buys in IPL auction history; find out who takes the No 1 spot

10 most expensive buys in IPL auction history; find out who takes the No 1 spot

Now buy health insurance with day 1 coverage for your pre-existing conditions

Now buy health insurance with day 1 coverage for your pre-existing conditions

Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at Rs 10, receives over 1 lakh early access requests

Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at Rs 10, receives over 1 lakh early access requests

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement