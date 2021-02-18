COVID survivors may not be able to get health cover immediately; here's why

Many health insurance companies have introduced a 'cooling-off' waiting period to buy a health policy for people who suffered from COVID-19.

The cooling-off period is a time during which a person affected by a certain disease may not be able to buy health coverage. This may vary from a few days to a few months.

In other words, it is the time taken or deferment period that is required for a person to completely recover from an ailment and thereby fit to be insured.

According to Amit Chhabra, head- health insurance, Policybazaar.com cooling-off period is considered as an essential tool to ensure the customer’s health is evaluated fairly and accurately.

"For instance, many times people are asymptomatic, and they don’t get to know that they are suffering from COVID-19. However, down the line, they can get diagnosed with the virus. A patient who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 will have to wait for a time period of 15-90 days from the date of diagnosis to apply for cover," tells Chhabra.

As a standard practice, cool-off periods are applied in all health policies.

"People who have already contracted COVID-19, have to wait to buy health insurance till their symptoms fully recover and the chance of relapse is minimized. This is important to ensure that the baseline health condition of the member is good from a risk assessment standpoint,” adds Priya Deshmukh Gilbile, chief operating officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Co Ltd.

It is important to note that this does not have a bearing on premiums.

While the vaccine is a preventive measure, members who have had a coronavirus infection may have a possibility of future complications.

From that perspective, Gilbile says, an already COVID positive person, who is getting vaccinated, will still undergo the 'cooling-off' period.