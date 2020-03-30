Personal Finance Coronavirus lockdown: How to withdraw EPF money citing COVID-19 outbreak Updated : March 30, 2020 11:12 AM IST According to a new EPF rule, subscribers can withdraw 75 percent of balance or three months' wages, whichever is lower, as non-refundable advance from their account. The subscribers can put a claim for 'advance' withdrawal via EPFO's unified portal -- unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in. In order to apply for EPF withdrawal online, the subscriber must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN) and the mobile number used for activating the UAN number should be in working condition.