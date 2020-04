As the coronavirus continues to spread to across 209 countries around the world and infect around 1,358,469 people, hospitals and clinics are expecting a swell in the number of visitors to emergency rooms. The COVID-19 outbreak has till now claimed over 75,895 lives with the maximum being in Italy, China and the USA.

India is also within its grasp as after making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus has reached other cities/regions as well including Maharashtra, Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and many more. The total number of confirmed positive cases in India stands at 4,421 and the death count stands at 114 as on April 7.

COVID-19 crises have underlined the role technology can play in underwriting life and health policies. The telemedical has emerged as a faster, safer and most secured way to issue insurance for the consumers in the current environment.

It is quite obvious that if the healthiest people or the young generation- who is at the least risk of being infected with the novel coronavirus - don’t show up in emergency rooms, more resources would be available to treat the most vulnerable patient - elderly and kids – who need extra care. It is advised that if you are looking for an affordable, convenient health and life insurance plan anytime soon, consider getting one plan that offers insurance plan through telemedical.

Why telemedical is the way forward?

Amidst the corona outbreak, online aggregator like PolicyBazaar.com has partnered with insurance companies including both, life and health companies to issue a policy by way of telemedical consultation instead of a physical medical test.

The online aggregator/channel has worked with Insurance companies to ramp up their telemedical services with an increased volume of physicians and other health professionals lined up to consult with patients and assess their health condition over a call making the need of visiting a physical centre during the COVID-19 outbreak redundant.

It won’t be wrong to say that allowing people to buy health and life insurance through virtual care options such as telemedical can be an effective way while minimizing their exposure to other potentially contagious viruses.

By offering policies through telemedical, online insurance platforms aim to continue providing an essential service like Term Life and Health Insurance to more and more customers as pandemic situations like these are a wakeup call that make us realize the importance of having a robust insurance cover that protects against death, disease, and disability.

How does telemedical work

No doubt, telemedical’s future is bright and it will only become easier and more widely accepted in the coming years, it is equally important to declare all your important details correctly while buying a health or life insurance policy through telemedical.

While taking health insurance policy through telemedical, you will be required to make a declaration about your health condition through a call with a doctor appointed by the insurer who will be asking you simple questions regarding your health conditions and lifestyle habits. Under telemedical, you can buy a Health Insurance cover of up to 1 crore.

Talking about life insurance, under the telemedical a cover of up to 2 crore can be bought. Customers are advised to provide appropriate and correct information to doctors over the phone so they face no challenge during the claim settlement process. The telemedical process is completely regulated by the IRDAI and is reliable from the customer’s point of view.

In addition to telemedical, credit score and Income range is a good indicator of a customer’s financial health which has proven to have a huge correlation with Medical health. This information is available through credit bureaus and is becoming an effective tool in evaluating risk before issuing a term plan. Term Life plans offer a cover which is approximately 1000 times of the premium paid, Rs 10,000 for a 1cr cover for a healthy 30yr individual. Hence the need to evaluate risk correctly is an absolute must.

It's incredible that the insurance industry has evolved to do assessment of risk remotely through telemedical and Credit Bureau check which is the need of the hour! All Leading health and term life insurance providers are offering this in partnership with the online distribution channel.