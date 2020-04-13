Personal Finance
Coronavirus: Key things to know before withdrawing NPS money for COVID-19 treatment
Updated : April 13, 2020 04:01 PM IST
National Pension System, a government-sponsored pension scheme, was initially launched for government employees in January 2004. In 2009, the NPS was opened to all sections.
In order to withdraw money from the NPS corpus, subscribers should be in the NPS for a minimum of three years.
The NPS withdrawal amount cannot exceed 25 percent of contributions made by the subscribers.