State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Sunday said it will relax payment of premium for policies up to April 15, 2020, if customers are unable to pay online or otherwise. "The relaxation is given in view of prevailing extraordinary circumstances in the country on account of Covid-19," the life-insurer said in a statement.

To contain the spread of Covid-19 or commonly known as coronavirus, the life insurance behemoth has also urged policyholders to use online payment options for payment of premium and loan installment.

Coronavirus cases in India, meanwhile, rose above 360, including seven deaths as the Centre and state authorities pushed extreme measures including stringent lockdown in at least 75 districts across the country. Majority of the states have also asked people to maintain social distancing and avoid travel unless necessary.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected Indian state, has shut all public places including offices and non-essential shops till March 31.

For banking services too, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked customers to use online facilities as far as possible in order to ensure safety of citizens. According to reports, physical cash handling as a daily routine can be a major cause of concern owing to risk of contamination.