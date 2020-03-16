  • SENSEX
Coronavirus in India: Here’s how insurance can be claimed for confirmed COVID-19

Updated : March 16, 2020 03:50 PM IST

In order to file a claim for coronavirus infection, a policy holder needs to follow the same process that they follow during regular hospitalisation.
Health insurance policies cover all kinds of respiratory disease, which means they cover coronavirus, provided the affected person does not have COVID-19 at the time of the purchasing the policy, say experts.
