Coronavirus outbreak has infected 562 people across the country. While 9 of them have died, 41 people have been cured/discharged or migrated. The government has announced a 21-day lockdown to contain the deadly infection, saying that social distancing is the only way out. Amid this unprecedented situation, many insurance companies have come up with insurance products that cover an individual against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Here’s a list of insurance options that cover Covid-19 or commonly known as coronavirus:

Go Digit

Go digit, built under Digit Health Care Plus insurance product, covers an individual on the detection of coronavirus. 100 percent sum is insured in the form of a lump sum. If quarantined is advised, the policyholder is paid 50 percent of the sum insured in the form of a lump sum. One can choose from multiple sums insured options starting from Rs 25,000 up to Rs 2 lakh.

Star Health

Star Novel Coronavirus Insurance Policy, launched by 'Star Health and Allied Insurance' covers all those who test positive for Covid-19. It provides a lump-sum payment to any insured between age 18 years to 65 years. The policy doesn't have any international travel history-related exclusions. It is available under two sum insured options of Rs. 21,000 and Rs. 42,000 at premiums of Rs. 459 plus GST and Rs. 918 plus GST respectively.

ICICI Lombard

‘COVID-19 Protection Cover’ of ICICI Lombard pays 100 percent of the sum insured to the policyholders in case they are declared COVID-19 positive, irrespective of hospitalization expenses.

Edelweiss General Insurance

Edelweiss General Insurance has recently said its COVID-19 policy cover will be extended to those who are put in quarantine in specified government facilities. Edelweiss' health insurance policy covers COVID-19, further in view of serious challenges by this pandemic for customers.

Related facilities

Policybazaar, an online insurance platform, along with other Insurers like Hdfc Ergo health, Religare, Max Bupa, Hdfc life, Max Life, Tata AIA are working to ramp up the telemedical services for consumers with an increased volume of physicians and other health professionals lined up to consult with patients and assess their health condition over a call making the need of visiting a physical centre during the COVID-19 outbreak redundant.

"The telemedical process is completely regulated by the IRDAI," said Santosh Agarwal, CBO – Life Insurance, Policybazaar.