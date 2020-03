As more and more cases of coronavirus pandemic is pouring in, with India reporting 28 positive cases so far, it is important to ensure that travel insurance policies cover hospitalisation expenses in case of virus infection.

The virus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has infected more than 93,000 people across the world and spread to more than 80 countries. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced that all international flights and passengers will have to go through screening.=

What travel insurance plan offers?

A travel insurance plan offers coverage against all possible travel and medical emergencies while travelling within India and abroad. It can be procured from any general insurance company in India and could be customised according to the destination one travelling to.

According to Balu Ramachandran, senior vice-president at Cleartrip, travel insurance is mandatory in many destination countries to cover any medical emergency, "This is especially true for developed countries where this cost can be exorbitant," he said.

Is it useful in case of disease like Corona?

According to Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, with any kind of insurance, the onus is on the individual as the policyholder has to read and know what are the diseases that the policy covers, because these vary from one policy to another.

“Before commencing the journey, travellers must ensure that their polices cover them for coronavirus in the country they are travelling to. For example, some insurers may not provide this coverage in countries for which a coronavirus-related health advisory has been issued,” he added.

A typical standalone travel insurance policy with health coverage covers emergency medical expenses, dental treatment, medical evacuation, provide daily cash during hospitalisation abroad and finance the repatriation of mortal remains in case of death. Travel insurance coverage also comes bundled with credit cards with travel benefits. However, this coverage may exclude health insurance.