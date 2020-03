The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar from March 31 to June 30. The government’s decision comes amid new Coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 500 people across India.

The Income Tax Department had earlier issued a public message saying it was "mandatory" to link PAN with Aadhaar. If not linked, PAN will become inoperative. One can do it through Biometric Aadhaar authentication or by visiting the PAN service centers of NSDL and UTITSL.

Either send SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format: UIDPAN12digit Aadhaar>10digitPAN> or visit e-filing portal of the department to follow the online process.