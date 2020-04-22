Personal Finance Furloughs, pay cuts and job losses: What's your plan? Updated : April 22, 2020 11:11 AM IST As India battles a virus which has altered our reality like never before, a lot is changing very quickly. A recession is almost a certainty, companies are turning very cautious having lost revenue, and a pressure on jobs is a reality we can’t wish away. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365