Furloughs, pay cuts and job losses: What's your plan?

It's lockdown week 5!. By now you’d have perhaps exhausted all the content on your OTT apps, turned into a chef and hair stylist, reconnected with friends, uploaded every old travel photo on social media, and maybe even tried turning into a Zen monk. Now what?

Now, is a good time to wake up and smell the coffee. It’s time to get real.

As India battles a virus which has altered our reality like never before, a lot is changing very quickly. A recession is almost a certainty, companies are turning very cautious having lost revenue, and a pressure on jobs is a reality we can’t wish away.

Whether it’s in the form of salary cuts or leave without pay, or ultimately retrenchment – the next few months promise to be a roller coaster ride for many of us. Which is why you need to sit down and take total control of your money. They say, save for a rainy day. Well, the rainy day is here.

So where does one start? Well let’s break it down into a step by step check list

Job losses: The Money Guide

Take stock of your emergency corpus

If your reaction to the above is “what emergency corpus?”… then Houston, we have a problem. An emergency buffer is the starting point of any personal finance plan. In times of turmoil, one thing counts the most – liquidity, liquidity, and liquidity. Which is why personal finance experts always recommend keeping at least 6 months worth of living expenses aside in simple instruments like a fixed deposit or a short term debt mutual fund.

This is the time to take stock of your buffer and build it up if you are not up to the 6 month mark. The calculations must include the following: Household expenses, Utility Bill payments, Credit Card payments, EMIs, upcoming insurance premiums & any other recurring expenses.

The reason why EMIs need to be counted in, is that ideally you don’t want to defer payment on your home/car/personal loans because that will come at a cost. While the RBI has given a moratorium window on loan payments, interest will still be charged in the period. So why pay extra if you can avoid it?

Building an emergency corpus

It’s never too late to start, especially since we are going to be in an extended period of uncertainty. The first step towards building a buffer is DISCIPLINE. Discretionary spends have to be cut down. This is the time to get strict with yourself, not to indulge in the unnecessary. The next step is to evaluate what is better – stop current investments like SIPs (to generate free cash flow), or start redeeming old investments? Give this a hard thought along with your advisor.

The answer will depend on several factors like your risk appetite, asset allocation and quality of old investments. Financial planning expert Gaurav Mashruwala cites some thumb rules. “First stop monthly pay outs like SIPs & run a calculation on how much you will save by opting for a loan moratorium. If that still doesn’t help in generating enough cash buffer, then look at redeeming investments” Mashruwala’s second rule is to redeem risky investments first and hold on to the steady ones.

Another choice you have to make is whether to generate cash via redeeming debt investments or equity. “Debt is typically the first line of defence. So redeem the overnight, or short term liquid fixed income funds first” says Moneyfront.in’s Mohit Gang.

An important aspect that you must bear in mind while arriving at the ‘sell’ decision is taxation. Make sure you evaluate capital gains & income tax implications before taking a call on redeeming any fund or investment.

Health insurance

Next stop is health insurance – a financial product which has finally zoomed to top of mind thanks to Covid 19. Even without Corona, health insurance is the stepping stone to your financial well-being and must always be given due importance, even before investments. Current health policies will cover Covid 19 and the regulator has ensured that claims are honoured and processed expeditiously.

It has also asked insurers to design covid specific plans, and many companies are launching such products. Experts however say you needn’t wait for a specific Covid cover. Get a good comprehensive medical insurance plan right away, and one which doesn’t have too many restrictions on things like room rent and high co-pay clauses. Also do check the waiting period. Some insurers are willing to reduce or waive off long waiting periods when it comes to covering Covid 19.

Whatever you do, make sure you have a sound health insurance plan independent of the group cover provided by your employer. The last thing you want to see after a pink slip is a massive hospital bill for which you don’t have any insurance.

It’s also a good Idea to enhance basic mediclaim coverage by opting for a ‘top-up’ plan. They come fairly cheap and enhance the cover without having to opt for a totally new, more expensive policy. A Rs 10 lakh health cover for an individual is a basic need in today’s environment.

Take stock of your investments

Now let’s come to the next critical step. Planning for a job loss eventuality involves asking yourself the key question- what is your risk profile? Remember, you can’t take the same level of risk when you may not have any income flow for the next 3-6 months.

“Assessing your risk profile is extremely important as that will determine the correct asset allocation in context to you goals” says Gang. Generally speaking, this is the time to be risk-off unless you have a huge liquidity buffer and sizeable, solid investments. “Don’t be tempted to catch falling knives in this environment” adds Gang.

At the same time there is no point in redeeming investments senselessly either. Avoid selling out of panic and booking losses unless you have some dire, urgent liquidity requirement. The approach to investment will depend on the type of investor you are and the buffers you have already built.

“I would redeem a risky investment first, and avoid selling the solid family silver till the very end” says Mashruwala. In other words, it may be a good idea to get rid of the low quality stocks in your portfolio as and when a trading bounce allows it, and redirect that money towards more sturdy investments.

Paperwork

This is perhaps the most under-appreciated part of a personal finance discussion despite its huge significance. The financial services world is working almost uninterrupted in these trying times. Use this lockdown / furlough phase to get your paperwork in place. Nominations, addresses & contact details, forgotten folio numbers, old tax-saving bonds – this is the time to fix everything and make sure the details are updated with the institutions you bank & invest with.

It’s your money, please don’t ignore it anymore. Another important document that you must get in place at this time (if it’s not already there) is a will. “There is no point in amassing assets for your dependents if the investments can’t be handed over to the family smoothly” says Nasser Salim of Flexi Capital.

A will can simply be hand written on a piece of paper and will assume legal status when signed by two witnesses. One can move for the official probate from courts in due course, but it would be a good idea to at least get a basic will in place to begin with. Salim also points out that it’s important to discuss financial details & documentation, including insurance policies, with family members so the right people have access to funds when an emergency strikes.

Last but not the least...

Stay positive. Yes it sounds clichéd but it is the only way forward in these surreal times. Take care of your mental and physical health, look within and remember that this too, shall pass.