Coronavirus impact: 6 money mistakes to avoid during any pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has sent the entire nation into frenzy. As a result, people may take hasty decisions when it comes to money matter. A lot more can go off the rails and the consequences can be costly. A bit of adjustment and rebalancing is, however, required but one should try to remain patient when it comes to money.

Here’s a list of money mistakes one should avoid to make during a time of crisis:

Skipping Loan Installments

In view of coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdown, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come up with three-month moratorium on loans. The move may be a boon for those borrowers whose hands are tied up due to lockdown and job loss. However, financial experts say it is better to pay installments if an individual is in position to pay it. The moratorium comes with a cost.

Liquidating Retirement Funds

The government has allowed employees to apply for a non-refundable advance from their Employees' Provident Fund contributions to resolve the cashflow issue during the pandemic. Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax, however advise against this.

“Withdrawing funds now can greatly impact retirement savings. This is because the magic of compound interest weakens with the reduced principal. As long as one has cash at hand, they should not touch the treasure in the EPF account,” he says.

(Also read: 3 significant investment lessons the crisis taught us)

Stopping Insurance Policies

During a time of crisis like this, people may have second thoughts on stopping insurance policies. However, experts say that it’s important to keep the policies active.

"Try to pay premiums of any life Insurance policy or mediclaim policy on time. In case, the policyholder is facing any financial stress, it is important to seek support being provided by the insurance companies. The cover should not lapse," suggests Harshad Patil, executive vice president and chief investment officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance.

(Also read: Looking to open a mutual fund online? Keep these things in mind)

Stopping Mutual Fund SIPs

For investors, it is important to continue with mutual fund SIPs if the long term performance of the fund is good, that is, outperforming the benchmark.

"The investors should avoid the mistake of stopping the SIPs during such volatile times as buying units at very low prices now will boost the returns when markets turn northwards. Redeeming funds only ensures that investor convert a notional loss into an actual one,” explains Kailash Kulkarni, chief executive officer, L&T Mutual Fund.

Withdrawing Investments

Investors may sometimes come to a conclusion that everything is lost and may try to exit the markets with whatever is left, which is not right.

"One should understand that the crisis has essentially turned the sentiment negative. Once the crisis is about to get over, the same sentiment will also swing on the other extreme, recouping all the losses,” explains Raghvendra Nath, managing director of Ladderup Wealth Management.

DP Singh, executive director and CMO, SBI Mutual Fund also echoes the same view.

"Instead of withdrawing the investments, investors should be patient and over the next decade, experience the benefits of their resilience," he added. By exiting the investments at a loss, the investor can create a permanent damage to the wealth.

Overbuying Stocks

Investors dive into the stock markets when the market is falling. Market low is considered the right time to buy equities, but going overboard about it is not recommended.

“Avoid investing all the money at hand to buy equity stocks," suggest Gupta of ClearTax.

"Also, be careful while buying sectoral funds, if you are sure about the business prospects of the sector during the pandemic crisis. Similarly, funds which focus on large cap and blue chip stocks have greater resilience compared to funds focused on mid cap and small cap funds,” explains SP Prabhu, chief investment officer, IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

Hedging Losses

During time of crisis, investors may try to hedge losses, which is not right.

According to Harsh Jain, chief executive officer and chief operating officer at Groww, investors should instead look at diversifying the existing portfolio by investing in securities that are not correlated with the existing investments.