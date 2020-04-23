Coronavirus impact: 3 significant investment lessons the crisis taught us

Hard times teach us valuable lessons. It’s been a month since the entire country has been under lockdown due to coronavirus coubreak. The crisis has taught us the importance of funds to overcome contingencies.

Here are some of the investment lessons that coronavirus crisis has taught us:

Need for emergency fund

The coronavirus crisis has caught many off-guard. It has underlined the importance of funds that can be accessed when in need.

“An investor should always plan for emergencies. More importantly, everyone should strive to conserve cash,” says Abhinav Angirish, founder of Investonline.

An emergency fund is a great way to meet our day-to-day liquidity requirements in the absence of a regular income, that must have been faced by many of us.

(Also read: Portfolio advice for the Great Lockdown, for existing and new investors)

One should try to have at least six month expenses as emergency fund, according to experts.

Need for having health insurance cover

Having health insurance is important for several reasons. Uninsured people receive less medical care and less timely care. Also, they face several fiscal burden.

“Considering recent coronavirus outbreak, people should start buying insurance. One can never predict future and insurance can help in taking care of various unforeseen medical emergencies. Apart from taking personal cover, one should look for insurance that cover family members too," suggests Anand Roy, MD, Star Health and Allied Insurance.

Adequate attention should be paid to diversifying the portfolio

A good asset allocation strategy pays off in volatile times. Recently, markets have witnessed so much of volatility and investors have seen losses in their equity portfolio. This means one should also park money in other avenues like gold bonds, PPF, NPS which are free from markets.

"Diversification of portfolio is a must for any investor. This crisis has just highlighted this need more strongly by proving that today’s winner could be tomorrow’s loser," says Pranjal Kamra, CEO, Finology.