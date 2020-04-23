Personal Finance Coronavirus impact: 3 significant investment lessons the crisis taught us Updated : April 23, 2020 09:27 PM IST It’s been a month since the entire country is under a complete lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The crisis has taught us the importance of investment to be able to overcome any financial contingency. The coronavirus crisis has caught many off-guard. It has underlined the importance of accessibility of funds. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365