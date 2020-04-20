Personal Finance

Coronavirus effect: Rs 481 crore withdrawn from PF accounts

Updated : April 20, 2020 07:41 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference on March 26 said that EPFO subscribers could withdraw 75 percent of balance or three month wages as non-refundable advance, whichever is lower.

The new rule was notified in view of the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to counter its spread.