Coronavirus crisis: Banks offer COVID-19 specific loans, but should you take them?

In order to help people tide over the cash crunch during coronavirus pandemic, banks such as Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India have launched new personal loan schemes. These loans come with relaxed norms for customers.

Here's everything you need to know about these loans:

Who can avail these loans?

COVID-19 specific loans are primarily offered to existing customers requiring emergency funds to tackle cash flow disruptions, according to experts.

Consumers facing liquidity related issues due to the lockdown can consider them.

What are the interest rates being offered on these loans?

These loans come with lower interest rates than regular personal loans and may also come with a limited version of moratorium, according to Naveen Kukreja- chief executive officer and co-founder, Paisabazaar.

Banks, on an average, are offering an interest rate of up to 15 percent on these loans.

“Typically, personal loans have an interest rate of 18 percent, which can go as high as 24 percent. Hence, these types of loans may ease out the liquidity crunch in the short run,’” explains Hemant Sood, managing director of Findoc, Financial Services Group.

What are the conditions for availing these loans?

Lenders have laid out several conditions as eligibility in order to choose these loans.

Punjab National Bank, for example, is offering COVID-19 specific loans to existing customers who are drawing their salaries through the bank. Also, those who had a salaried account with United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce, which are now merged with PNB, are eligible for the loan.

Bank of Maharashtra is offering this type of loan only to its existing housing loan customers. In case of Bank of Baroda, customers should have earlier taken home, car, personal, education and other loans in order to avail these loans.

“Borrowers should have a minimum of six months’ relationship with the bank. And the existing loan amount should have been fully disbursed to the borrower before applying for the COVID-19 product. If the original loan has a moratorium, then the moratorium period should also have been completed. And, at least three installments of the original loan must have been paid before borrowers apply for loan,” Bank of Maharashtra mentions.

How easily can these loans be processed?

Most lenders are currently working with limited staff for very limited working hours, Kukreja adds, which means availing these COVID-19 specific personal loans would anyways depend on the capacity of the lender to process and disburse these loans during the lockdown.

Is it actually wise to take these loans?

The ongoing lockdown has created commotion among salaried and business owners, leading to a temporary liquidity mismatch. For them, COVID-19 specific loans may come as a respite.

However, financial experts advise against taking these loans.

"These loans may ease out the liquidity crunch in the short run. But in the longer run, if the borrowers lose job or business comes to a halt as a result of post pandemic era of COVID-19, they may face issues. Hence, it is advisable to abstain from taking additional liabilities to tide over the short term crisis due to the pandemic," explains Sood.