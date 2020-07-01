'Corona Kavach', 'Corona Rakshak' insurance policies to be available from July 10; details here

The insurance companies will offer two standard COVID-19 health insurance policies namely ‘Corona Kavach’ and ‘Corona Rakshak’ from July 10. The development comes after Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) announced guidelines for two standard coronavirus health insurance policies.

While 'Corona Kavach' is a standard indemnity-based COVID-19 policy, ‘Corona Rakshak’ is a fixed benefit plan.

The indemnity plan is a policy which basically covers all the hospitalization expenses which arises from the novel coronavirus.

Also read: How can you generate regular income post-retirement using insurance

As per IRDAI, 'Corona Kavach' will cover the cost of treatment of any co-morbid conditions, including pre-existing conditions, along with the treatment for the coronavirus infection or disease with the tenure ranging from 3.5 months to 9.5 months.

"The launch of this product will ensure that hospitalisation expenses will be covered up to the sum insured,” says Amit Chhabra, head-health insurance, Policybazaar.

Under 'Corona Rakshak' policy, if someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized for three days then a fixed amount (which is sum insured) will be paid by the insurers.

As of now premium rates of these policies are not out by the industry players.

However, Chhabra assumes that premium rates will somewhere be lower than the ongoing Aarogya Sanjeevani policy which covers all the diseases.

"People who do not have comprehensive health plans should go for indemnity plans, which is Corona Kavach. Those who can afford comprehensive health insurance plans should only buy such covers which take care of every other ailments like heart attack or accidents and even novel coronavirus," he suggests.