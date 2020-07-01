Personal Finance 'Corona Kavach', 'Corona Rakshak' insurance policies to be available from July 10; details here Updated : July 01, 2020 08:59 PM IST The insurance companies will offer two standard COVID-19 health insurance policies – ‘Corona Kavach’ and ‘Corona Rakshak’ from July 10. The development comes after Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) announced guidelines for two standard coronavirus health insurance policies. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply