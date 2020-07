The health and general insurance companies have recently launched two standard COVID-19 health insurance policies -- Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak. While Corona Kavach is a standard indemnity-based COVID-19 policy, Corona Rakshak is a fixed benefit plan.

The insurers have announced the launch of the Corona Kavach policies for three -and-a-half months; six-and-a-half months and nine-and-a-half months with sum insured ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh (in multiples of Rs 50,000).

According to experts, Corona Kavach should be bought to get additional coverage for PPE kits and other essential consumables which may not be covered in existing policies.

These policies have common coverage across the industry. However, there are some difference in the way insurers have priced the product.

Corona Kavach - Age: 30-year-old Individual Insurer Plan Name Duration Sum Insured Annual Premium Bajaj Allianz Bajaj Allianz Corona Kavach 6.5 Months Rs 5,00,000 Rs 1,056 United India United India Corona Kavach 6.5 Months Rs 5,00,000 Rs 1,140 Oriential Insurance Oriential Insurance Corona Kavach 6.5 Months Rs 5,00,000 Rs 1,039 IFFCO Tokio IFFCO Tokio Corona Kavach 6.5 Months Rs 5,00,000 Rs 1,324

Meanwhile, under Corona Rakshak policy, if someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalised for three days, then a fixed amount (which is sum insured) will be paid by the insurers.