Contributions from credit card to NPS tier-2 accounts no longer allowed

The PFRDA said it took the decision by exercising its powers under Section 14 of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 2013, "to protect the interests of subscribers and to regulate, promote, and ensure orderly growth of the National Pension System.''

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has stopped accepting payments of subscriptions through credit cards in tier-2 accounts of the National Pension System (NPS).

Through an official notification dated August 3, 2022, the regulator instructed all points of presence (PoPs) to immediately stop accepting credit card payments for all NPS tier-2 accounts with immediate effect.

While the use of credit cards for payments in investment schemes like mutual funds or stocks is discouraged, NPS was the only saving instrument that continued to allow account holders to invest through the eNPS portal using credit cards.

At present, NPS account holders using credit cards have to pay 0.60 per cent as a payment gateway charge for contributing to NPS through this route. The over-leveraging rises when GST is added to this amount.

Who can have tier-2 NPS accounts?

The NPS was initially launched for government employees in January 2004 and later opened to all sections in 2009. There are two types of NPS accounts — Tier 1 and Tier 2.

In a tier-1 account, the contributor can make a minimum payment of Rs 500 for opening the account. The account holder can also get tax benefits under Section 80CCD (1B) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

A tier-2 NPS account is voluntary and only those who have a tier-1 NPS account can open a tier-2 NPS account. The minimum contribution for this account is Rs 1,000 and they need to be made in multiples of Rs 250, with no upper limit. Tier-2 NPS account holders are not eligible for claiming income tax exemption on investments done in these accounts. However, as compared to tier-1 accounts, tier-2 NPS accounts offer greater flexibility in terms of withdrawal and exit.

How to make payments?

NPS subscribers can make contributions online on the website https://enps.nsdl.com/eNPS or through the NPS mobile app. They can use their debit card or net banking facility. Subscribers can also visit the POP-SP or affiliated nodal office to make their contribution.