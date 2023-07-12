In the current market scenario when the market is near its peak investors are trying to find contarion bets more suitable. Here's why

Contra mutual funds received the second-largest inflow after small-cap funds in June, 2023, according to the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). These funds (Contra MFs) saw an inflow of Rs 2,239 crore last month, which was 285 percent higher than the inflow of Rs 582 crore in May 2023.

This comes at a time when stock markets are making a decent recovery on the back of sustained foreign fund inflows, anticipation of favourable earnings quarter, coupled with improving economic conditions.

Decoding contra funds

Contra funds follow a contrarian investment strategy, aiming to identify undervalued or unappreciated stocks or sectors that are temporarily out of favour with the market. In a market where the fund flows are very strong and investors don’t want to be away from market, Arihant Bardia, CIO and Founder at Valtrust said that contra funds is looked upon as a relatively safer bet.

Over the last year, macro factors like inflation and rising interest rates have enabled correction in quite a few stocks from the 2021 highs. Contra fund managers tend to invest in such sectors or stocks that haven’t been performing well and are considered undervalued at a particular point of time.

"The underlying assumption is that such relatively undervalued or bargain investments will yield positive results in the near future when such stocks which are currently trading at moderate or low valuations are back in favour. The inflow momentum had been slowly building up over the last few months," Girish Lathkar, Co-founder and Partner at Upwisery Private Wealth told CNBC-TV18.com.

The rally

In the current market scenario when the market is near its peak investors are trying to find contarion bets more suitable as the risk-reward is more favorable there, said Mukesh Kochar, National Head-Wealth at AUM Capital while talking exclusively with CNBC-TV18.com.

"As these stocks comprise either the beaten up sector or the sector or stock which has not run up much comparably and is available at a reasonable valuation with long-term positive outlooks. There may be some short-term challenges for these sectors but long-term outlook is promising. This is the reason why investors are betting big on these funds," he said.

Investors have become value conscious for sure and that is promoting them to look at this strategy.

The change in investors' approach

According to Bardia of Valtrust, financialization of savings is underway and flows into funds are increasing from strength to strength. Investing behavior too has matured and this shows that whilst investors are turning cautious after a good run but do not want to pause investing.

Usually, contra funds are not favored by all categories of equity investors due to risk/reward framework. While the recent macro issues might have prompted investors to consider allocation to contra funds, most of the times, investors have a recency bias as they observe recent positive trends of performance while picking up a scheme, without fully understanding the dynamics of the scheme itself.

"In this case, there are only three schemes in this fund category and hence, the flows will be amplified in case the category turns a preferred one. While select contra funds have performed well in the last 2-3 years due to the COVID-19 opportunity, it is important to recall that in the years preceding COVID-19, they haven’t displayed superior performance," said Girish.

Here's a look at returns of the contra funds:

Scheme Name 3-year returns 5-year returns SBI Contra Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Contra Fund 41.14% 19.66% Kotak India EQ Contra Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Contra Fund 27.50% 15.57% Invesco India Contra Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Contra Fund 24.66% 14.43%

(Source: Moneycontrol)

How right is the new behaviour

According to Palka Arora Chopra, Director at Master Capital Services, investors made a very prudent decision when they invested in contra funds since a majority of the sectors of the economy are underperforming, such as textiles, metals, chemicals, paper, etc.

"But they can expand when the business cycle upturns. By investing in contra funds, they may be taking advantage of undervaluation. At a time when the market is trading at a high level, it is crucial to invest in companies with strong fundamentals while taking a bottom-up approach," she told CNBC-TV18.com.

Investment strategy

It is difficult for anyone to predict the market and if anybody is doing that, it would be the biggest mistake. The only thing one has to follow is the proper asset allocation and discipline of investing.

Opting for a contra strategy in this kind of market is a good option, said kochar of AUM Capital. He believes that investors are attracted to these strategies due to cheaper valuation comparable at the same time fund managers are also looking to buy reasonably valued stock compared to the overall hitted market.