In the current market scenario when the market is near its peak investors are trying to find contarion bets more suitable. Here's why

Contra mutual funds received the second-largest inflow after small-cap funds in June, 2023, according to the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). These funds (Contra MFs) saw an inflow of Rs 2,239 crore last month, which was 285 percent higher than the inflow of Rs 582 crore in May 2023.

Live TV

Loading...

This comes at a time when stock markets are making a decent recovery on the back of sustained foreign fund inflows, anticipation of favourable earnings quarter, coupled with improving economic conditions.

Decoding contra funds

Contra funds follow a contrarian investment strategy, aiming to identify undervalued or unappreciated stocks or sectors that are temporarily out of favour with the market. In a market where the fund flows are very strong and investors don’t want to be away from market, Arihant Bardia, CIO and Founder at Valtrust said that contra funds is looked upon as a relatively safer bet.