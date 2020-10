Most of us have taken a home loan or will take one at some point in our lives as a way to make affordable the purchase of a house that will normally be difficult to acquire.

If you are in the latter club, there are some ground rules you should know about before you decide to take a home loan, or are considering taking one. Here are four.

Know your credit score

A credit score is a three-digit number that represents the creditworthiness of an individual. According to Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, one should check the credit score before applying for a home loan.

Also read: Taking a home loan? Here's when you should consider pre-EMI option

"If the credit score is 750 or higher, borrowers should negotiate for the lowest home loan rates. If the score is low, they should consider taking corrective actions to improve the score before the loan application," he suggests.

Keep the margin money ready

The loan margin should be at least 30 percent of the home price.

Shetty explains this with an example.

"If the price of the home is Rs 100, the additional costs could bring the total cost of buying it close to Rs 120. Assume Rs 5 for GST for an under-construction property, Rs 5 for utilities and amenities, around Rs 6 for registration and stamp duty, and the rest for miscellaneous costs such as furnishing, loan charges, shifting charges, and brokerage. A typical home loan covers 80 percent of the costs of property, amenities and utilities, and GST. The rest needs to be borne by the borrower," Shetty explains.

Also read: How loan foreclosure works

In the above example, the borrower could get 80 percent financing on Rs 110, i.e., Rs. 88. The other Rs 32 needs to be paid out of pocket. Without this margin money, the borrower may face difficulties getting a bank loan.

Get the documents in order

A typical loan application requires the borrower to prove the identity, address, and income. For example, to establish income, income tax returns, form 16, salary slips, GST returns, bank statements or anything else will be required.

Make sure your existing debts are under control

All your EMIs and debt payments put together should not ideally be more than 40 percent of take-home income. Taking a home loan while already under other debts could strain your finances.

Therefore, borrowers should try to reduce debts in any manner possible so that more of the disposable income can be used for paying home loan EMIs.