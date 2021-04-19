Considering partial withdrawal from investments to meet COVID-19 related expenses? Know these rules first Updated : April 19, 2021 06:11 PM IST Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people must be facing difficulty in meeting emergency cash needs such as hospitalization. In such a scenario, they might be considering withdrawals from investment schemes such as Provident Fund (PPF), National Pension System (NPS), or fixed deposits (FD). Published : April 19, 2021 06:11 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply