Considering partial withdrawal from investments to meet COVID-19 related expenses? Know these rules first

As millions of people are being impacted with second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them are facing financial difficulty in meeting emergency cash needs such as hospitalisation. In such a scenario, some could be considering withdrawals from investment schemes such as Provident Fund (PPF), National Pension System (NPS) or fixed deposits (FD).

Financial advisors, however, say that it is not advisable to make these withdrawals, but investors could do so in order to meet their short-term needs.

In view of this, let's first understand the eligibility and tax implications of these withdrawals:

National Pension System (NPS)

Such withdrawals are tax free under Income Tax laws.

The subscribers can make a partial withdrawal a maximum of three times during the entire tenure of subscription under NPS.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

In the case of PPF, withdrawals can be taken after the expiry of five years from the end of the year in which the account was opened. An account holder can withdraw prematurely, up to a maximum of 50 percent of the amount that is in the account. Further, withdrawals can be made only once in a financial year.

For withdrawing PPF balance, investors are required to fill and submit Form C with the concerned branch of the bank where the PPF account lies.

There is no tax on partial/premature withdrawals from the PPF account.

Fixed Deposits (FDs)

Fixed deposits, with premature withdrawal facility, allow the depositor to close the FD before the date of maturity. However, liquidating a fixed deposit before the end of its term attracts certain penalty charges. The penalty charges usually range between 0.5 percent and 1 percent. Some banks also offer a premature withdrawal facility with zero penalty charges

Employees’ provident Fund (EPF)

The government has allowed subscribers to make a partial withdrawal, or 'advance' withdrawal, from the EPF corpus under certain conditions. These withdrawals are taxable at some instances and exempt under other instances.

If a person withdraws EPF post completion of five-year service, then it’s tax free. But, if the person withdraws it without completing the five-year tenure, in that case, it’s taxable with a few exceptions such as employment termination and medical emergencies.

Mutual Fund

A mutual fund provides exit options depending on the chosen fund type. In case of emergencies, investors have the option to withdraw from their mutual fund. However, every withdrawal done is taxable according to the holding period.

"If one decides to withdraw money sooner, specifically within one year of making equity investment, then gain is taxed at flat 15 percent. This is called short-term capital gains tax. This rate does not depend on the income slab. If one decides to withdraw from equity mutual fund units after 12 months, the gain, called long-term capital gain, is taxed at 10 percent,” according to Scripbox – a mutual fund investment platform.