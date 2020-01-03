#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Confused about where to invest? ICICI Direct suggests this mutual fund strategy for 2020

Updated : January 03, 2020 02:53 PM IST

According to ICICI Direct, multi-cap oriented funds are the most appropriate category of funds for the first time or new investors.
The best performing large-cap funds returned 20 percent for the year while the worst performing was up only by 5 percent.
SBI Large and Midcap Fund, Sudaram Large and Midcap Fund, and Kotak Emerging Equity Fund are its top picks for the year 2020.
