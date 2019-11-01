Confused about ELSS? Here is everything you need to know about lock-in period

Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS), also known as tax-saving mutual fund schemes, are open-ended, equity-oriented schemes. They provide tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. If we compare all the tax-saving schemes in India, the ELSS is the only scheme that provides maximum exposure to equity and as a result, have the highest potential of earning substantial returns over a long period of time.

Needless to say, they are one of the best tax-saving investment options available today. Though ELSS have been gaining traction owing to their short lock-in period and wealth creation prospects, there are two aspects of investing in ELSS that investors find a bit unclear -- the lock-in period and the right mode to invest in ELSS. In this article, we will discuss everything about the former and what should be done with your ELSS investments, once the lock-in period ends.

What exactly is a lock-in period?

A lock-in period is a predetermined period in which the investor won't be able to withdraw his investments. Traditional investment options like FD and PPF also come in with a lock-in period ranging between 5 to 15 years. The concept of lock-in was to primarily inculcate financial discipline in individuals. People were encouraged to stash away a part of their savings in instruments that offered them better appreciation than a savings account and a lock-in period prevented them from dipping into their investments early on.

As a result, the money put in such schemes got appreciated overtime and the maturity period was in tandem with major financial obligations of an individual like higher education of children or marriage. While a lock-in period helps individuals remain steadfast investors, it also limits easy access to your own money in times of emergencies. In many cases, only partial withdrawal is allowed and premature withdrawal also attracts penalty.

ELSS funds also come with a lock-in period of 3 years, which is the lowest as compared to other tax saving schemes under Section 80C like PPF, NSC etc. With just 3 years, the lock-in partially serves the purpose as well as allows people the access to their money sooner. Once the lock-in period gets over individuals can choose to remain invested, or redeem their units as the requirement may be. This flexibility is the biggest reason contributing to the popularity of ELSS funds.

In ELSS fund, how does the Lock-in Period work?

The most important thing to understand about the lock-in period is that it applies to the mutual fund units and not the net amount invested. So your investments become available for withdrawal when the units purchased complete 3 years irrespective of what their value was at the time of redemption.

Here's an example that will help you understand how the lock-in period works in ELSS Funds.

Abhishek purchases units of an ELSS scheme in 2019 by investing Rs 1 lakh. There are two ways in which Abhishek could have done his investment.

Invest in lumpsum

Invest through an SIP

Scenario #1: Abhishek invests a lump sum amount in the ELSS.

This is done by most of the salaried people. They plan to invest throughout the year but somehow they fail to do it and at last when it comes to submitting the proof of investment to their organisation for tax benefits, they invest a lump sum amount.

Let’s say that Abhishek too waited until the last moment and realised that he has to save taxes and invest in an ELSS. He invests Rs 1 lakh in an ELSS scheme at NAV of Rs 100 on January 1, 2019. Thus, he gets 1,000 units of the scheme. These 1,000 units are locked in for 3 years. He will be able to redeem his units on January 01, 2022.

Scenario #2: Abhishek opts for the SIP route



Rs 20,000 on September 1, 2019 at an NAV of Rs 55 (around 367 units)



Rs 20,000 on October 1, 2019, at a NAV of Rs 43 (around 465 units)



20,000 on November 1, 2019 at a NAV of Rs 58 (around 345 units)



Rs 20,000 on December 1, 2019 at a NAV of Rs 38 (around 526 units)



Rs 20,000 on January 1, 2019 at a NAV of Rs 50 (400 units)





The first 367 units can be redeemed on September 1, 2021.



The next 465 units can be redeemed on October 2, 2021 (total units available for redemption = 367+465 = 832)



The next 345 can be redeemed on November 2, 2021 (total units available for redemption = 832 + 345 = 1177)



The next 526 can be redeemed on December 2, 2021 (total units available for redemption = 1177 + 526 = 1703)



The final 400 units can be redeemed on January 2, 2022 (all units will be available for redemption)



What can be done when ELSS lock-in period ends?

An ELSS fund is not just a tax-saving option and has the potential to generate long term gains. The only difference between an ELSS fund and other equity schemes is the lock-in period. End of lock-in period doesn’t translate to compulsory withdrawal of your investments. If you remain invested in ELSS funds for a period of 7-10 years or more, you can stand to gain good returns. Ergo, lock-in period shouldn’t influence the way you treat your investment. That being said, here are a few actions you can take after the lock-in period of your ELSS investments end.

Monitor the performance of the scheme

As part of ‘investing best practices’, it’s good to review your portfolio once a year to see if you are on track or not. Since equity funds require patience and show their true potential in the long run, for ELSS funds you can do a review after the lock-in ends. Compare the performance of the scheme with funds in the same categories. If you see your ELSS fund has consistently given poor returns compared to peers, risk adjusted returns are lower and the expense ratio higher, then you can stop the SIP. You can then channelise your money to a well-performing fund in the same category instead. Evaluate all perspectives to choose on the off chance that you need to redeem the units or stay invested.

Treat it like a standard multi-cap equity fund

Most ELSS funds invest crosswise over different market capitalisations with a preference for large-cap stocks. If the performance of ELSS funds were to be analysed over the last ten years, you would find that these schemes have performed better than pure large-cap funds on a risk-adjustment basis. In a nutshell, ELSS fund schemes have provided better returns and lower volatility as compared to pure large-cap funds. Hence, ELSS funds should be treated as a regular multi-cap fund, which also offers tax benefits. So if you choose to remain invested over a long period of time, you only stand to gain on the remarkable benefits equities offer.

Realistic expectations

The ELSS fund becomes a regular open-ended scheme after the lock-in period ends. Therefore, you can redeem your units whenever you want. However, as discussed above, this is not something you must act upon necessarily. Unless you need your money for a financial emergency or your fund has been performing terribly, redeeming your investments is not warranted. Remember, equities may get affected by short term market fluctuations but these even out in the long run eventually, and reward the steadfast investor. Stay invested in any equity scheme for 5-10 years. Another way is to redeem only a part of it and keep the remaining in the scheme. So invest wisely, educate yourself thoroughly about the nature of the funds you choose to invest in and invest with realistic expectations.