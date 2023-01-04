English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance News

Complaints under RBI ombudsman scheme cross 4 lakh — most on digital payments

Complaints under RBI ombudsman scheme cross 4 lakh — most on digital payments

Complaints under RBI ombudsman scheme cross 4 lakh — most on digital payments
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 4, 2023 6:27:18 PM IST (Published)

The rate of disposal of complaints by RBIOS improved to 97.97 percent in 2021-22 from 96.59 percent in 2020-21 and the majority (63.63 percent) of the maintainable complaints were resolved through mutual settlement or conciliation, the apex bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, January 4, said it saw a 9.39 percent rise in the volume of complaints under various ombudsman schemes from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, with digital modes of payment and transactions accounting for a bulk of the complaints.

Recommended Articles

View All
No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

While releasing the Annual Report of the Ombudsman Schemes, the central bank said during the reported period, it received 4,18,184 complaints under the ombudsman schemes or consumer education and protection cells. Of these, 3,04,496 complaints were handled by the 22 offices of the RBI ombudsman, including the complaints received under the three erstwhile ombudsman schemes till November 11, 2021.


Also Read: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says next financial crisis might emerge from cryptocurrencies

Since the establishment of the Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC) under the RB-IOS, 2021, of the 149,419 complaints handled at the CRPC, 143,552 had been disposed of as of the end of March 31, 2022, the bank said. Coming to complaints related to digital modes of payment and transactions, the central bank said they constitute 42.12 percent of the total complaints received during the year.

The rate of disposal of complaints by RBIOS improved to 97.97 percent in 2021-22 from 96.59 percent in 2020-21 and the majority (63.63 percent) of the maintainable complaints were resolved through mutual settlement or conciliation, the apex bank said.

Also Read: RBI says SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks or SIBs

It said the annual report covers the activities under the erstwhile ombudsman schemes, namely Banking Ombudsman Scheme, 2006 (BOS), the Ombudsman Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies, 2018 (OSNBFC), and the Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions, 2019 (OSDT).

Complaints under RBI ombudsman scheme cross 4 lakh — most on digital payments

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Digital Paymentsombudsman schemeRBI

Next Article

Axis My India survey shows household spending increased for more than 50%

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X