Complaints under RBI ombudsman scheme cross 4 lakh — most on digital payments

The rate of disposal of complaints by RBIOS improved to 97.97 percent in 2021-22 from 96.59 percent in 2020-21 and the majority (63.63 percent) of the maintainable complaints were resolved through mutual settlement or conciliation, the apex bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, January 4, said it saw a 9.39 percent rise in the volume of complaints under various ombudsman schemes from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, with digital modes of payment and transactions accounting for a bulk of the complaints.

While releasing the Annual Report of the Ombudsman Schemes, the central bank said during the reported period, it received 4,18,184 complaints under the ombudsman schemes or consumer education and protection cells. Of these, 3,04,496 complaints were handled by the 22 offices of the RBI ombudsman, including the complaints received under the three erstwhile ombudsman schemes till November 11, 2021.

Since the establishment of the Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC) under the RB-IOS, 2021, of the 149,419 complaints handled at the CRPC, 143,552 had been disposed of as of the end of March 31, 2022, the bank said. Coming to complaints related to digital modes of payment and transactions, the central bank said they constitute 42.12 percent of the total complaints received during the year.

