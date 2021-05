Due to the spike of the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies are reaching out to their employees for any medical assistance (for example – providing free oxygen cylinders, injections, or any bed as may be available) out of their own pockets. The companies are supporting the employees through cash reimbursement or arrangement of medical amenities.

Additionally, these companies have started vaccination programmes and have decided to bear the cost of their vaccination.

Now, the question comes that whether these costs provided to the employees and their family members will be taxable in the hands of employees?

The answer to this is –yes.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Sandeep Sehgal, director - tax and regulatory of AKM Global -- a tax and consulting firm tells that as per the present income tax provisions, in the absence of any clarification of relaxation, the reimbursement of the amount being the personal expense of employees, is considered as their taxable income and companies are required to include this amount in their taxable salary and deduct tax accordingly.

He further tells that section 17(2)(vii) of the Income Tax Act, covers this relevant prerequisite.

According to this section, the value of any medical treatment provided to an employee or any member of his/her family in any hospital maintained by the employer; or any sum paid by the employer in respect of any expenditure actually incurred by the employee on his/her medical treatment or treatment of any member of the family—

(a) in respect of the prescribed diseases or ailments, in any hospital approved by the Principal Chief Commissioner or Chief Commissioner having regard to the prescribed guidelines :

The employee will have to attach with his/her return of income a certificate from the hospital specifying the disease or ailment for which medical treatment was required and the receipt for the amount paid to the hospital.

The exception, Sehgal explains, is provided in cases where the treatment is done of employees/their relatives by the staff employed by the hospital itself or any government hospital, or in any prescribed hospitals. This exception is provided only when the amount is paid to the hospital only and that too on the production of receipts when done through a private hospital.

This will pose difficulties, according to Sehgal, since oxygen concentrators, injections, medicines, etc. may have been purchased at exorbitant prices with no receipts due to the ongoing black marketing. Some companies are reimbursing these without receipts and acknowledging the situation on humanitarian grounds.

These reimbursements, etc, Sehgal further tells, will form part of the taxable income and the employer will need to include that into the taxable component of salary (unless anything is recovered later) and will need to deduct tax accordingly.