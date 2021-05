CNBC-TV18 Investment Guide helps you with investment guidelines, the rules to follow and the filters to apply.

Today’s episode is focused on how one can invest in capital goods stocks.

Viraj Mehta, Hd-PMS & Fund Manager at Equirus Sec and Renu Baid, VP-Research of IIFL Instl Equities, discuss on the matter.

For the entire discussion, watch the video…