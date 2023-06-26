Cleartax forays into crypto tax calculation and filing segment

As per rules, users cannot offset crypto losses across different crypto tokens, hence, making it difficult for users to track net P/L. The platform enables users to optimise crypto taxes in terms of offsetting losses along with managing GST and TDS on crypto transactions.

Cleartax, a tax filing platform, has announced its foray into the crypto tax calculation and filing segment. The tax filing giant is looking to simplify the legal obligations of investors in digital assets by simplifying and enabling an accurate taxation process for a growing base of investors and businesses.

The platform has been innovated keeping in mind the diverse needs of the stakeholders and hence, provides end-to-end solutions to become the one-stop crypto tax filing solution during the development stage, it said in a statement.

As per rules, users cannot offset crypto losses across different crypto tokens, hence, making it difficult for users to track net P/L. The platform enables users to optimise crypto taxes in terms of offsetting losses along with managing GST and TDS on crypto transactions. It also offers DIY taxation management solutions for retail investors.