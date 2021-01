Salaried individuals, who live in rented houses can claim the House Rent Allowance (HRA) to lower their taxes—partially or wholly, according to Section 10(13A) of the Income Tax (I-T) act.

For claiming tax exemption on HRA, individuals are required to submit proofs of rent paid to their employer or alternatively claim it while filing an income tax return (ITR). Only those living in rented accommodation and receiving HRA as part of their compensation can claim this tax exemption.

The actual HRA

50 percent of (basic salary + DA component + any commission received as a percentage of the turnover) in case of accommodation in metro cities, 40 percent of (basic salary + DA component + any commission received as a percentage of the turnover) in case of accommodation in non-metro locations;

Excess rent paid in excess of 10 percent of (basic salary + DA component + any commission received as a percentage of the turnover).

For rents exceeding Rs 1 lakh in a year, the tenant has to provide the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of his/her landlord.

Additionally, it's important to note that individuals staying in accommodation owned by their parents and paying rent to them can also claim tax deduction under Section 10(13A).

"However, the rental income has to be disclosed by their parents while filing their tax returns," explains Arora.

Those living in rental accommodation but not receiving HRA as a part of their salaries or non-salaried people living in rented accommodation can also claim a deduction for their rental expenses under Section 80GG of the Income Tax Act.