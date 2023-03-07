English
City Union Bank rolls out credit card in partnership with 42 Card Solutions

By Asmita Pant  Mar 7, 2023 12:16:13 PM IST (Published)

CUB said that through the partnership, 42 CS will manage the end-to-end credit card processing services for the bank by leveraging an all-in-one, cloud-native card management system from Brazilian technology company, Pismo.

Private sector lender City Union Bank (CUB) on Tuesday announced the roll-out of its first-ever credit card service, the Dhi CUB Visa Signature Credit Card. It is launched in partnership with credit cards management provider 42 Card Solutions Pvt Ltd, the bank said in a press release.

42 Card Solutions co-founder GG Srinivas said, “We are thrilled to serve CUB’s customers with this new card offering. We have set up a multi-tenanted card management system for CUB from Pismo, on which we can run multiple card programs."
Srinivas added, "The highly agile software backing the card will allow the bank to quickly introduce innovative features and speed up new product launches, catering to rapid market changes and customers’ aspirations.”
Also Read: Rs 45-90 lakh 'sweet spot' for 36% women homebuyers: Survey
The bank said in the release that as part of the trial run, it had initially issued credit cards to its employees. CUB plans to have around 30,000 active cards by the end of March 2023. The bank stated that the existing customers would be given priority over new-to-credit customers.
Earlier last week, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) and HDFC Bank had announced a partnership to launch a co-branded travel credit card called IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card to enhance travel experience of customers.
Also Read: With only 42 fund managers, women drastically under-represented in MF industry
Tags

City Union BankCredit card

