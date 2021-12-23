Looking for Christmas presents for your loved ones? Check out key financial gifts

Christmas is the season of "giving" to spread love and cheer! While people prefer giving chocolates, sweets, dry fruits, cards, X-mas tree, this year you can opt for thoughtful 'gifts' that can make a lasting impact on your loved ones, bring positive change and strengthen the bond.

Here are various financial gifts one can give and help in contributing towards the financial growth of dear ones:

Digital gold

Gold has always been a mark of wealth, looked up to as a safe haven in times of economic uncertainties, and served to be an effective portfolio diversifier. It has always occupied a distinguished emotional value in the hearts of millions of Indians, passed on to generations, and gone on to strengthened family bonds. This Christmas , instead of gifting physical gold (bars, coins, jewelry) to children or spouse, individuals can consider gifting gold in the form of Sovereign Gold Bond, Gold ETFs and/or a gold saving fund, said Anil Pinapala, CEO and Co-Founder at Vivifi India Finance while talking to CNBC-TV18.

Pay-off liabilities

This can prove to be an unforgettable gift and a huge relief for the loved ones.

“By doing this individuals will help the loved ones in saving a lot of interest payments and improve the quality of their life, allowing them to save and invest more,” Pinapala said.

Open a bank account

As a parent one can open a bank account for child who is about to turn 18 years old. The money individuals are wishing to gift can be deposited in this account. This will earn interest; provide the child with a source of income, perhaps pocket money, Pinapala advised.

Opt for financial planning

Depending on the age of the loved one, one can opt for a financial planning or investment course or a job skill development course as a gift this Christmas, said Abhishek Soni, CEO and Co-Founder at Upwards.

Give a gift of security or future gains such as insurance or SIP

Financial gift this Christmas can either a gift of security, such as an insurance, or a gift of future gains such as Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) . This is especially true when it comes to children around whom a lot of financial decisions gravitate, said Anshuman Narain, Vice President at CashBean.

"It is also imperative to note that individuals make the best use of tax savings when they make these kind of investments and especially if it is an insurance gift then they should ensure that it is a single premium plan so that the insurance does not lapse," Narain said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.