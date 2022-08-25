Homepersonal finance news

Meet Chirag Setalvad — the new head of equities at HDFC AMC

In July, Prashant Jain quit the HDFC AMC after 19 years. Jain actively managed schemes like HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund and Flexicap Fund. After him, Chirag Setalvad took over as the new head of equities.

Chirag Setalvad, the new head of equities at HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd (AMC), India’s third-largest mutual fund house, is one of the fund house’s longest-serving fund managers.
He handles the following at HDFC AMC — HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund, HDFC Small Cap Fund, HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund, and HDFC Children’s Gift Fund.
Based in Mumbai, Setalvad mainly invests in Indian equities. He collectively has over 24 years of experience, of which 20 years have been in fund management and equity research and four in investment banking.
In July, veteran fund manager Prashant Jain quit HDFC AMC after 19 years. Consequently, the company’s board approved the appointment of Setalvad as head of equities.
Setalvad has been associated with HDFC Asset Management Company Limited for over 15 years. Before this, he was the vice-president at New Vernon Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd for three years and also a fund manager at HDFC Asset Management Company Limited. He has been an assistant manager with ING Barings N.V., Mumbai, for three years.
He has completed his B.Sc. in business administration from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
Now, let's look at the absolute returns of the funds managed by Setalvad:
Scheme NameCategoryNAVCrisilAssets3mth6mth1yr2yr3yr
(Rs./unit)Rank21-Mar
(Rs. crore)
HDFC Balanced Fund (G)Aggressive Hybrid147.069Not Ranked9,556.30-0.9--732.236.1
HDFC Long Term Advantage (G)ELSS595.168Not Ranked1,211.571.215.435.556.175.6
HDFC Children's Gift (Inv)Children190.883Not Ranked3,891.909.19.77.850.865.4
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund (G)Aggressive Hybrid82.187Not Ranked14,168.208.98.79.853.561
HDFC Multi-Asset Fund (G)Multi-Asset Allocation48.539Not Ranked535.255.965.734.758.7
HDFC MidCap Opportunities (G)Mid Cap96.84Rank 421,669.1714.315.715.274.898.9
HDFC Long-Term Advant. - Direct (G)ELSS625.385Not Ranked114.431.315.636.157.578
HDFC MidCap Opport.- Direct (G)Mid Cap104.619Rank 44,208.8614.516.11677.3103.1
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - D (G)Aggressive Hybrid87.444Not Ranked3,398.4899.110.555.564.1
HDFC Balanced Fund - Direct (G)Aggressive Hybrid154.425Not Ranked2,065.72-0.60.78.335.340.8
HDFC Children's Gift - Direct (Inv)Children206.579Not Ranked308.189.410.18.753.469.6
HDFC Multi-Asset Fund - D (G)Multi-Asset Allocation52.323Not Ranked48.826.26.77.238.464.6
HDFC Small Cap Fund (G)Small Cap74.333Rank 36,693.1311.411.91092.8102.4
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Direct (G)Small Cap82.32Rank 33,147.1911.712.511.196.6108.6
(Source: Moneycontrol)
About HDFC AMC
HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) is an investment manager for HDFC Mutual Fund. It was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, on December 10, 1999, and was approved to act as an asset management company for HDFC Mutual Fund by SEBI on July 3, 2000.
It has a countrywide network of branches and a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors and national distributors.
ALSO READ | HDFC Mutual Fund launches Silver ETF: Key things to know about the NFO
