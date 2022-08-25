Meet Chirag Setalvad — the new head of equities at HDFC AMC

By CNBCTV18.COM

Chirag Setalvad, the new head of equities at HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd (AMC), India’s third-largest mutual fund house, is one of the fund house’s longest-serving fund managers.

He handles the following at HDFC AMC — HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund, HDFC Small Cap Fund, HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund, and HDFC Children’s Gift Fund.

Based in Mumbai, Setalvad mainly invests in Indian equities. He collectively has over 24 years of experience, of which 20 years have been in fund management and equity research and four in investment banking.

In July, veteran fund manager Prashant Jain quit HDFC AMC after 19 years. Consequently, the company’s board approved the appointment of Setalvad as head of equities.

Setalvad has been associated with HDFC Asset Management Company Limited for over 15 years. Before this, he was the vice-president at New Vernon Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd for three years and also a fund manager at HDFC Asset Management Company Limited. He has been an assistant manager with ING Barings N.V., Mumbai, for three years.

He has completed his B.Sc. in business administration from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Now, let's look at the absolute returns of the funds managed by Setalvad:

Scheme Name Category NAV Crisil Assets 3mth 6mth 1yr 2yr 3yr (Rs./unit) Rank 21-Mar (Rs. crore) HDFC Balanced Fund (G) Aggressive Hybrid 147.069 Not Ranked 9,556.30 -0.9 -- 7 32.2 36.1 HDFC Long Term Advantage (G) ELSS 595.168 Not Ranked 1,211.57 1.2 15.4 35.5 56.1 75.6 HDFC Children's Gift (Inv) Children 190.883 Not Ranked 3,891.90 9.1 9.7 7.8 50.8 65.4 HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund (G) Aggressive Hybrid 82.187 Not Ranked 14,168.20 8.9 8.7 9.8 53.5 61 HDFC Multi-Asset Fund (G) Multi-Asset Allocation 48.539 Not Ranked 535.25 5.9 6 5.7 34.7 58.7 HDFC MidCap Opportunities (G) Mid Cap 96.84 Rank 4 21,669.17 14.3 15.7 15.2 74.8 98.9 HDFC Long-Term Advant. - Direct (G) ELSS 625.385 Not Ranked 114.43 1.3 15.6 36.1 57.5 78 HDFC MidCap Opport.- Direct (G) Mid Cap 104.619 Rank 4 4,208.86 14.5 16.1 16 77.3 103.1 HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - D (G) Aggressive Hybrid 87.444 Not Ranked 3,398.48 9 9.1 10.5 55.5 64.1 HDFC Balanced Fund - Direct (G) Aggressive Hybrid 154.425 Not Ranked 2,065.72 -0.6 0.7 8.3 35.3 40.8 HDFC Children's Gift - Direct (Inv) Children 206.579 Not Ranked 308.18 9.4 10.1 8.7 53.4 69.6 HDFC Multi-Asset Fund - D (G) Multi-Asset Allocation 52.323 Not Ranked 48.82 6.2 6.7 7.2 38.4 64.6 HDFC Small Cap Fund (G) Small Cap 74.333 Rank 3 6,693.13 11.4 11.9 10 92.8 102.4 HDFC Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) Small Cap 82.32 Rank 3 3,147.19 11.7 12.5 11.1 96.6 108.6

(Source: Moneycontrol)

About HDFC AMC

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) is an investment manager for HDFC Mutual Fund. It was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, on December 10, 1999, and was approved to act as an asset management company for HDFC Mutual Fund by SEBI on July 3, 2000.

It has a countrywide network of branches and a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors and national distributors.

