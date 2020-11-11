Children's Day 2020: Here are 6 tips to make your kids develop good money habits

While the majority of people actively track their finances regularly, it is also important to make the kids aware of financial planning while they are young. By the time children are seven, their money habits are set. A good money habit can help a child to avoid costly financial mistakes in later life.

Here are some handy tips to make a child develop good money habits:

Open a savings account for them

Investonline, it is a good idea to open a savings account for kids at an early age.

“This teaches them to read and analyse the bank statements which in turn helps them to learn about the concept of savings and interest. One could set the rule of spending some, saving some. Children always find delight in tracking their balance,” he opines.

Make them aware of the concept of goal setting

Parents could also make their children familiar with the concept of goal setting.

In the words of Angirish, “Instead of buying a toy or gadget right away, parents should encourage their child to save money regularly for purchasing a gadget. This helps them to see the concept of investing in action. They begin to develop the habit of setting a savings goal. It will help them make better decisions as an adult.”

“Once they see the power of saving and experience the thrill of being able to buy what they want by saving small/negligible amounts regularly, they will try to replicate the process for bigger things as they grow,” adds Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww.

Introduce the concept of money at a young age

When a child accompanies the parent to a shop or a marketplace, if they see money being exchanged for goods and/or services, they learn the importance and value of money.

“Children need to understand the way money works so that the concepts of savings and investments can be introduced easily at a later stage,” says Jain.

Teach them how to save

While a child learns that money is needed to buy things, the concept of essential and non-essential expenses should be introduced too.

According to Jain, if parents are opting not to buy a particular product as it is not cost-efficient, then they should discuss it in front of their kids. Children often tend to copy the way they see their parents behave. This mimicking behavior can be used to drive the concept of savings in their eager minds.

Teach them how to live within a budget

In most Indian households, the concept of pocket money is alien too. In fact, many parents prefer to give money to their children when they need on a case to case basis as opposed to a monthly allowance.

A better approach would be, as Jain says, to offer them a monthly allowance and deny any further requests for money unless absolutely essential. This is the best way to start learning about how to live within a budget.

Teach children that money can grow

Parents should introduce the concept of investing among kids.

"Start with simpler investments like bank term deposits or liquid funds and then talk about various investment avenues (based on the child’s age). This is no dearth of free resources; videos, e-books, podcasts that talk about healthy money habits. Depending on the age of the child, one can also guide them to these resources to help them broaden their understanding," suggests Jain.