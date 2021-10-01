Cheque books of these banks become invalid from today; here's what customers should do

Existing cheque books of Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India have become invalid from today owing to their mergers with other banks. While Allahabad Bank has been amalgamated into Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India have been merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB).

This new system is being implemented to avoid any transactional inconvenience to banks and their account holders.

So, what should customers with old cheque books do now?

Account-holders of these banks will have to apply for new cheque books through ATMs or internet banking or by calling the customer service representatives.

Indian Bank has advised its Allahabad Bank customers to go through net banking, mobile banking or via bank branch to get a new cheque book.

"Erstwhile Allahabad Bank customers can continue to enjoy a seamless banking experience with Indian Bank by ordering new cheque books as the old ones will no longer be acceptable w.e.f 1st October, 2021,” it said.

Similarly, PNB has also advised its Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India customers to get a new cheque book.

Take note & apply for your new cheque book through👇➡️ ATM➡️ Internet Banking➡️ PNB One➡️ Branch pic.twitter.com/OEmRM1x6j0 — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) September 8, 2021

It stated that all customers from October 1 will have to use the PNB cheque book having PNB IFSC and MICR codes. The customers can also contact PNB’s toll-free number 1800-180-2222 for any further assistance or any related queries.

Apart from these, three other public sector banks were also merged into lenders under the government's mega consolidation plan. Syndicate Bank was combined with Canara Bank while Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank were merged with Union Bank of India.