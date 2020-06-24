How to check EPF balance even if you don't remember UAN number

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the retirement fund body, allows subscribers to check their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance using Universal Account Number (UAN).

But what if subscribers forget the UAN number? Is there a way to still find out the EPF balance?

Usually, the provident fund balance can be checked using four different ways – on EPFO portal, via UMANG app, missed call and SMS service. For most of these, however, users need to activate the UAN number that can be done through the official portal itself.

In case users forget the UAN, they can still check PF balance by giving a missed call on 011-229014016 from the registered mobile number. In this case, users are not required to provide the UAN number. However, they need to be registered on the UAN portal and have the KYC details seeded in their account.

However, users who have the UAN number can activate it on EPFO's website by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to EPFO’s website and click on ‘activate UAN’ on the bottom-right corner of page

Step 2: Enter the UAN, name, date of birth, mobile number, and captcha. The UAN is an identification number mentioned in the monthly salary slip of an employee. It is unique for every employee enrolled under the EPF scheme.

Step 3: Verify all the details on the EPFO page and submit

Step 4: Now, an OTP will be received on the mobile number

Step 5: Enter OTP and click 'Validate OTP and Activate UAN'

