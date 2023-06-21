ChatR to provide WhatsApp-based chat solution for debt collections

Digital debt collections offer significant advantages to lenders, transforming their collection processes and delivering a range of benefits. Here's a new offering from Credgenics, a debt collection platform, that shows the way.

Credgenics, a debt collection platform, has announced the launch of ChatR, a WhatsApp-based two-way chat solution for debt collections. The solution, a first in the industry, Credgenics said, enables lenders and their empanelled collections team to engage with borrowers in a seamless, cost-effective, and secure manner through a verified business account while keeping the history of conversation intact for future viewing.

“ChatR can increase borrower engagement rates by up to 2.5 times, with delivery rates reaching as high as 85 percent. The adoption of ChatR for collections can drive an 18 percent reduction in the overall cost of communications with borrowers on an aggregate level,” Anand Agrawal, Co-Founder & CPTO at Credgenics, said while talking exclusively with CNBC-TV18.com.