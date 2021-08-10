Charged late fee for filing ITR despite deadline extension: What taxpayers can do

Several taxpayers who filed their income tax return (ITR) for FY2020-21 after July 31, 2021, were charged a late fee despite the extension of the deadline till September 30, 2021. However, it seems that the web portal of the income tax department has not been updated with the latest changes.

Due to this, people were penalised despite filing the ITR before the extended deadline.

Taxpayers who have been fined for ‘late’ filing of ITR can file a rectification request online.

According to Sandeep Sehgal, Director - Taxes and Regulatory, AKM Global — a tax and consulting firm states — one can log in to the e-filing portal and go to the rectification option, which appears under the 'Services' section.

"Currently, however, these requests are not enabled on the portal. As per the assurances given by the government, the glitches in the portal will be resolved in the next couple of weeks. Hence, the taxpayers are advised to wait for the time being," Sehgal said.

As per Income Tax (I-T) law , it is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year to file ITR within a pre-determined due date.

If the income tax return is not filed within the due date, a penalty along with interest under section 234A of the Income Tax Act is levied. The taxpayer is liable to pay simple interest at 1 percent per month or part of a month for delay in filing the return of income.

Rs 5,000 is required to be paid if the return is furnished on or before December 31 of the assessment year. The penalty increases to Rs 10,000 if the assessee files the return next year between January 1 and March, according to the I-T department.

Generally, taxpayers are required to file ITR by July 31 of any year (unless extended by the government). This year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for filing ITR for FY2020-21 (AY2021-22) to September 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.