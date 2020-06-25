Personal Finance Changed jobs and worried about your EPF balance? Here's what you need to know Updated : June 25, 2020 11:16 PM IST In EPF accounts, the employees contribute 12 percent of their salaries, and an equal amount is contributed by the employers. While switching jobs, employees are advised to merge the previous EPF account to that of the new employer’s through Universal Account Number (UAN). Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply